‘Israel’ Struck Yemen During Latest Aggression on Gaza – Report

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist military’s Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, unveiled a couple of days ago that another country was attacked by the ‘Israeli’ air force during the entity’s latest three-day aggression on Gaza that started on August 5th.

Although Kochavi didn’t name the country, Gulf intelligence sources were more forthcoming. They reported that the attacked target was the Al Hafa military base on the Naqam Mountain west of the Yemeni capital of Sanaa. The sources added that the attack took place on August 7.

If this version of the Zionist military’s attack in Yemen is confirmed, it would represent the ‘Israeli’ air force’s most remote mission to date. Al Hafa base is 2,918 km flying distance from the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories. Military sources assume that the Tel Aviv regime used one of its long-range UAVs for the mission.