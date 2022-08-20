IRG Commander: Creating Stable Regional Security is Goal of Military Sports Games

By Staff, Agencies

Commander of Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said that establishing stable security in the region and the world is the main goal of military sports competitions.

"The most important goals of holding military competitions, which started with the initiative of Russia, are to create friendship among friendly countries and to create empathy among them for economic and commercial exchanges, as well as to create military interaction in order to establish stable security and peace in the region and the world," said General Pakpour at the opening ceremony of the 2022 International Military Forces Sniper Competition, which is being held in the Iranian province of Yazd.

The 2022 International Military Forces Sniper Competitions will start on Saturday and will continue until September 5, and snipers from seven countries of the world, including Russia, China, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Zimbabwe and two teams from the IRG ground forces will participate in this edition of the competition.

According to General Pakpour, IRG Ground Force hosts the eighth edition of the special forces shooting competition, IRG Aerospace Force hosts the drones’ competition, and Iran Army hosts deep diving competitions.