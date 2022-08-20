Ten Killed in Mogadishu Standoff Between Somali Forces, Al-Shabaab Terrorists

By Staff, Agencies

At least ten civilians were confirmed dead in an attack by extremists on a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, an official said Saturday, as security forces continued to battle terrorists holed up inside.

Fighters from the Al Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab terrorist group stormed and took control of the popular Hayat Hotel on Friday evening in a hail of gunfire and bomb blasts.

Sporadic gunfire and loud explosions could still be heard early Saturday, many hours after the start of the assault.

It was the biggest attack in Mogadishu since Somalia's new president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, was elected in May after many months of political instability.

The terrorist group – which is waging a deadly insurgency against Somalia's fragile central government for over a decade – claimed responsibility, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

"The security forces continued to neutralize terrorists who have been cordoned inside a room in the hotel building; most of the people were rescued but at least eight civilians were confirmed dead so far," security commander Mohamed Abdikadir told AFP.

"The security forces rescued dozens of civilians including children who were trapped in the building safely," he added.

Witnesses reported at least two large explosions as the terrorists stormed the hotel, a popular spot frequented by government officials and ordinary Somalis.

Police spokesman Abdifatah Adan Hassan told reporters late Friday that the initial blast was caused by a suicide bomber who attacked the hotel with several other gunmen.

Witnesses said a second blast occurred just a few minutes later, inflicting casualties on rescuers, members of the security forces, and civilians who rushed to the scene after the first explosion.