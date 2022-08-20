- Home
Nine EU States Deeply Concerned about “Israel” Raid on Palestinian NGOs: Your Actions Aren’t Acceptable
By Staff, Agencies
Nine European countries have expressed alarm at the “Israeli” apartheid entity’s recent raid on and shutting of the offices of many Palestinian human rights organizations in the Occupied West Bank.
“We are deeply concerned by the raids which took place in the morning of 18 August, as part of a worrying reduction of space for civil society” across the territory, the foreign ministries of the countries said on Friday.
In its statement, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden confirmed that “These actions are not acceptable.”
The statement came a day after “Israeli” occupation forces stormed, searched, and sealed the headquarters of seven human rights organizations in Ramallah and the outskirts town of Al-Bireh, marking a major escalation against the advocacy groups.
The organizations raided by the occupation forces include Al-Haq, Addameer, the Bisan Center for Research & Development, Defense for Children International Palestine, the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, the Union of Health Work Committees, and the Union of Palestinian Women.
The European countries likewise called “Israel’s” allegations against the NGOs unsubstantiated.
