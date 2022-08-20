Six Months without Food: Palestinian Detainee Awawdeh Rejects “Israeli” Play of Freezing Detention

By Staff, Agencies

An “Israeli” military court on Friday temporarily suspended the detention of the hunger-striking Palestinian detainee, Khalil Awawdeh.

The court claimed that its decision came to allow Awawdeh to receive medical care as his health rapidly deteriorates after nearly six months without food.

However, Awawdeh’s lawyers, said he would keep his 168-day fast going until he is granted a full release.

Ahlam Haddad, Awawdeh’s lawyer, has said her client’s health has been deteriorating and he is seeking to be released.

An “Israeli” military court earlier this week rejected an appeal to free Awawdeh. Awawdeh has appealed to the Zionist entity's top court, which is expected to deliberate on the matter on Sunday.

But on Friday, a military court said Awadeh’s detention would be frozen as he receives treatment at the Asaf “Harofeh” Hospital in central Occupied Palestine, citing his failing health.

In response to freezing the detention on Friday, Awadeh’s lawyer was quoted by Palestinian media as saying that his “hunger strike will not be suspended because he is asking for his release and not for a freeze of his detention.”

Awawdeh, a father of four, is one of several Palestinian prisoners who have gone on prolonged hunger strikes over the years to protest so-called administrative detention, which allows the apartheid “Israeli” entity to hold prisoners without charge practically indefinitely.

Freezing his detention effectively means he is no longer guarded at the hospital by the so-called “Israel” Prison Service guards, and his family will be able to visit him more freely.

Haddad said her client has not eaten since March 4, except for a 10-day period in which he received vitamin injections. The Shin Bet security service has not commented on his case.