People in West Bank Arming Themselves - IRG Chief

folder_openIran access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami said people in the occupied West Bank like the Gaza Strip are arming themselves, noting that lots of Zionists were killed during this year's confrontations.

Major General Salami made the comments in an interview with the official website of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

"From the beginning of the year, many Zionists have been killed in the operations carried out by the Resistance groups in the occupied territories, which cannot be compared to last year's records, apart from Operation al-Quds Sword," Salami pointed out.

"When you add Lebanon's Hezbollah to this equation, you will realize that hundreds of thousands of missiles are ready to be poured on the Zionist regime," he said.

Salami said the ‘Israeli’ regime's Achilles’ heel is the ground battle, noting that the missile battle is not the main focus.

"They know that the land must be liberated by a ground force," he underlined.

Major General Salami went on to recall that the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, said that Iran will stay with the Palestinians to the end.

He further described Palestine as a "point of reliance and a powerhouse."

Israel Iran Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah westbank ImamKhamenei IsraeliOccupation IRG HosseinSalami

Comments

