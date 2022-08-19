Sayyed Nasrallah Warns ‘Israel’ of Escalation Hadn’t Lebanon Obtained its Rights

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the "Janta Tourist-Jihadi Attraction" that has been named "The Story of the First Shot."

The Hezbollah leader underlined that the maritime border demarcation, the Karish Field, and the oil and gas issue, all have nothing to do with Iran’s nuclear deal, insisting that escalation is to take place regardless if the deal was signed or not.

His Eminence pointed to that in case the US mediator came to Lebanon with the country’s demands, then “we are heading to calmness,” warning however, that hadn’t Lebanon been given its demands, then “we will be heading to escalation.”

Sayyed Nasrallah advised the Lebanese officials that instead of linking the local affair to the nuclear deal, they have to set their sight on the American mediator who is until now wasting the time which we are already tight on.

At the beginning, Sayyed Nasrallah condoled with the family of first self-sacrifice martyr Ahmad Kassir on the demise of his mother, who had sacrificed him along with his other martyred brothers in the path of resisting the occupiers of their country.

Additionally, His Eminence condoled with and congratulated at the same time the family of Palestinian martyr leader Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, as well as all his comrades who are sacrificing their lives across the occupied Palestinian cities on an almost daily basis.

Addressing the families of those Palestinian martyrs, Sayyed Nasrallah assured them by saying “We live your pain, sorrow, and pride, and we bet on your consistency until reaching the future victory.”

Sayyed Nasrallah hailed teen Charbel Abu Dhaher who quit a game during the 2022 Youth International Mixed Martial Arts Federation [IMMAF] World Championships in Abu Dhabi in protest against facing an ‘Israeli’ opponent. “Resistance is not limited to sects, and Charbel’s stance is patriotic, humanitarian, noble, and ethical,” His Eminence said while greeting Charbel’s family for their son’s stance.

The Hezbollah leader also drew attention to the importance of continuing efforts to form a Lebanese government.

Back to the occasion, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that over the past years Hezbollah has been thinking about establishing a Jihadi tourist attraction in the Beqaa area, just like the successful experience of Mleeta landmark.

“We didn’t discuss the principle of establishing a tourist attraction in the Beqaa region as this is the least that would be offered in return to the history, memory, and sacrifices of the people of the region.”

Elaborating more on the choosing the place for this purpose, Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say: “In 1982 after the ‘Israeli’ invasion of Lebanon, there has been strong possibilities that the invasion would reach all the Lebanese areas until Damascus be besieged. Back then, Imam Khomeini made a historic decision by sending a training force to Syria.”

The town of ‘Janta’ has been chosen because it was the first place where an Islamic Revolution Guard force arrived to train the resistance fighters in Lebanon, the resistance leader made clear, adding that “The first training camp and the first military course for the Islamic Resistance fighters in Lebanon was here in ‘Janta’, then the camps expanded to the surrounding places in ‘Janta’ and other valleys and hills.”

His Eminence referred to the first member to join the first military course in the ‘Janta’ camp, naming former Hezbollah’s Secretary General, martyr leader Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi.

He then said that “We look forward to seeing this site embracing the memory of all the training camps in ‘Janta’ as this place occupies a major spiritual and sentimental area in the Islamic Resistance’s path.”

This site should also embrace the memory of Lebanon’s Second Liberation as well as all what is related to the Resistance in general, Sayyed Nasrallah also underlined.