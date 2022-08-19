Cooperation With ‘Israel’ Threatens Regional Security - IRG Navy Commander

By Staff, Agencies

Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said cooperation with the desperate ‘Israeli’ regime threatens and interrupts stability and security in the Gulf region.

Rear Admiral Tangsiri made the comments at a gathering of commanders and officials of IRG naval forces in the holy city of Mashhad on Friday.

Emphasizing that Iran considers the security of neighboring countries as its own security, he said "Any country that provides grounds for interventions and the presence of arrogant powers in the region and gives them a base, space, and soil in order to form a military coalition against other nations in the region, we warn that firstly, they will pay a heavy price for unfriendly and provocative behavior, secondly, the stable and safe environment of the region will pay a price for that."

"We are like brothers with the neighboring countries in the Persian Gulf region and we try to have brotherly and good relations and interaction with all of them by holding to the progressive principle of Islamic unity, and the stability of the security of all countries in the region is our goal," Rear Admiral Tangsiri said.

The senior IRG official also underlined that "We all must know that wherever the child-killing Zionist regime's violence and evil are, there will be no results but plundering, sedition and aggression."