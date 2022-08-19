Gantz’s Bid to Appoint New Army Radio Head Before ‘Israeli’ Elections Rejected

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist regime’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara said Thursday that the permanent appointment of a new commander for Army Radio will need to wait until after elections are held on November 1.

Responding to a court petition on the issue, Baharav-Miara said that “for Army Radio to be operating for so long without a permanent commander is inappropriate.”

However, she argued that the process of locating a new commander for the radio station should have begun before the former commander, Shimon Elkabetz, left the role in August 2021.

Despite the necessity of appointing a new commander, the attorney general said that once the Knesset has been dispersed and the entity is heading to the polls, the war minister is not allowed to continue the process of appointments and the position of the War Ministry cannot be considered.

Baharav-Miara noted that Benny Gantz’s ministry had failed to produce arguments justifying changing the current legal procedures on the issue.

She added that the interim commander of the station, journalist Galit Altstein, who was appointed by Gantz in August last year, has agreed to continue serving in her temporary position for the time being.

Gantz hoped that by appointing an external, professional committee for choosing the station’s next commander, the appointment would be approved as it would not depend on the decision of an elected official.