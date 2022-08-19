No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Today

folder_openLebanon
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech on Friday afternoon.

Sayyed Nasrallah's speech is part of the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the "Janta Tourist-Jihadi Attraction" that has been named "The Story of the First Shot."

The event is set to kick off at 17:30 Lebanon time.

Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

