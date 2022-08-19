- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Today
folder_openLebanon access_time 59 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech on Friday afternoon.
Sayyed Nasrallah's speech is part of the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the "Janta Tourist-Jihadi Attraction" that has been named "The Story of the First Shot."
The event is set to kick off at 17:30 Lebanon time.
Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @English_AlAhed
Telegram: Eng_ahed
Comments
- Related News