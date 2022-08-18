No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

‘Israel’ Inspects Naval Preparedness Amid Fears of Hezbollah ‘Threats’

‘Israel’ Inspects Naval Preparedness Amid Fears of Hezbollah ‘Threats’
folder_openZionist Entity access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

Hebrew ‘Israel’ Hayom newspaper cited the ‘Israeli’ entity’s so-called ‘state comptroller’, Matanyahu Englman, announcing that his office team are currently busy testing the number of Naval troops.

Englman made the remarks during a tour he made this week in the Naval Base of Haifa, telling the audience that a report in this regard will be published next year but most of it will possibly be secret.

As part of his tour, he inspected a modern Sa’ar 6-classs warship and a submarine, admitting that the ‘Israeli’ navy is facing very big challenges, and that the gas fields and the dispute with Lebanon raise the importance of the ‘Israeli’ naval force and make it necessary to build up its power.

Also, during his tour, Englman is inspecting whether the number of ‘Israeli’ naval troops is sufficient and ready to the ‘threats’ the occupation entity is facing.

He also highlighted the major importance of inspecting the readiness and the number of the troops amid the many missions they will be in charge of.  

Israel Lebanon haifa Hezbollah IsraeliMilitary Karish

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israel’ Inspects Naval Preparedness Amid Fears of Hezbollah ‘Threats’

‘Israel’ Inspects Naval Preparedness Amid Fears of Hezbollah ‘Threats’

one hour ago
“Israeli” Settlers Establish First Ultra-Orthodox Illegal WB Outpost

“Israeli” Settlers Establish First Ultra-Orthodox Illegal WB Outpost

one day ago
Report: “Israeli”–Arab Middle East Military Network is Evolving Overtly & Covertly

Report: “Israeli”–Arab Middle East Military Network is Evolving Overtly & Covertly

one day ago
“Israeli” Energy Firms Plan Mideast Push, Including Saudi Arabia & Oman

“Israeli” Energy Firms Plan Mideast Push, Including Saudi Arabia & Oman

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 18-08-2022 Hour: 01:53 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

’Israel’ carried out a raid on a target in another country during its aggression on Gaza, Hebrew media quoted the ’Israeli’ military chief as saying