IRG Navy Ordered to Go to High Seas – Chief Commander

folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard, Major General Hossein Salami said the IRG Navy has been instructed to bolster its presence in remote waters.

In an address to a gathering of the IRG commanders in the holy city of Mashhad on Thursday, Major General Salami hailed the IRG Navy as a powerful force that has been tasked with the mission to be present in the high seas.

He said this branch is emerging as a massive force in the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf and beyond.

Highlighting the IRG Navy’s superiority over the enemies, Salami said a range of weapons, including advanced missiles, highly stable vessels and various sea-based equipment, coupled with true faith of the servicemen, have made the IRG Navy an invincible force.

Earlier in April, IRG Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri pointed to plans to expand the “operational depth” of his forces in faraway waters.

In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, he said the IRG Navy has embarked on the production of oceangoing vessels in order to protect Iran’s interests amid international communications and relations.

In November 2020, the IRG Navy unveiled plans to dispatch a flotilla of military vessels, including its first oceangoing warship, to the northern parts of the Indian Ocean.

The IRG’s oceangoing warship, 150 meters in length and weighing 4,000 tons, is a multipurpose vessel for long-range operations. It is furnished with missiles, air defense systems, and radars.

