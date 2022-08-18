No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Occupation Military Raids Offices of Palestinian NGOs - Report

‘Israeli’ Occupation Military Raids Offices of Palestinian NGOs - Report
folder_openPalestine access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ occupation forces on Thursday raided offices of several non-governmental organizations in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank.

According to the statement by Al-Haq organization, which is an independent Palestinian human rights group based in Ramallah, the ‘Israeli’ forces raided their office early morning and “confiscated items and shut down the main entrance with an iron plate leaving behind a military order declaring the organization unlawful.”

Al-Haq also said that offices of other Palestinian NGOs such as Addameer, Bisan Center for Research and Development, and Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees have been raided.

Palestine ramallah IsraeliMilitary

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Occupation Military Raids Offices of Palestinian NGOs - Report

‘Israeli’ Occupation Military Raids Offices of Palestinian NGOs - Report

3 hours ago
IOF Martyr Another Palestinian Youth During Incursion Near Nablus

IOF Martyr Another Palestinian Youth During Incursion Near Nablus

4 hours ago
Resistance to Continue Until Liberating Palestine - Islamic Jihad

Resistance to Continue Until Liberating Palestine - Islamic Jihad

one day ago
US Stands in The Way of Palestinians Aiming to Gain Full UN Member State Status

US Stands in The Way of Palestinians Aiming to Gain Full UN Member State Status

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 18-08-2022 Hour: 01:53 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

’Israel’ carried out a raid on a target in another country during its aggression on Gaza, Hebrew media quoted the ’Israeli’ military chief as saying