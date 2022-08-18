No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

IOF Martyr Another Palestinian Youth During Incursion Near Nablus

IOF Martyr Another Palestinian Youth During Incursion Near Nablus
folder_openPalestine access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] have martyred another Palestinian youth during an incursion on a holy site near the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

The 18-year-old Waseem Nasr Abu-Khalifa succumbed to injuries he sustained after being hit by “Israeli” gunfire at Joseph's Tomb, east of Nablus.

This came after Palestinian resistance fighters exchanged fire with the IOF during the raid on the holy site.

At least thirty-one Palestinians were wounded in the clashes. According to Palestinian media, three Palestinians injured by the Israeli live fire are in critical condition.

Earlier this week, a young Palestinian was shot dead during an IOF raid in occupied al-Quds [Jerusalem].

Mohammad Ibrahim Shaham, in his twenties, was martyred by a bullet to the head early after IOF troops violently broke into his family home in Kafr 'Aqab neighborhood of East al-Quds.

Tensions have been running high in the occupied territories after the “Israeli” regime carried out a new massacre in the besieged Gaza Strip on August 5, causing the martyrdom of nearly 50 Palestinians, including Taysir al-Jabari, a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement.

The “Israeli” airstrikes prompted the al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad’s military wing, to respond by firing hundreds of rockets toward the occupied territories, pushing the apartheid regime forces on the back foot.

The strong retaliation, as was pledged by the resistance group, forced Tel Aviv to accept an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire, which took effect late on August 7.

Israel Nablus Palestine iof

Comments

  1. Related News
IOF Martyr Another Palestinian Youth During Incursion Near Nablus

IOF Martyr Another Palestinian Youth During Incursion Near Nablus

4 hours ago
Resistance to Continue Until Liberating Palestine - Islamic Jihad

Resistance to Continue Until Liberating Palestine - Islamic Jihad

one day ago
US Stands in The Way of Palestinians Aiming to Gain Full UN Member State Status

US Stands in The Way of Palestinians Aiming to Gain Full UN Member State Status

one day ago
‘Israeli’ Court Rejects Appeal for Release of Hunger-striking Palestinian Prisoner Khalil Awawdeh

‘Israeli’ Court Rejects Appeal for Release of Hunger-striking Palestinian Prisoner Khalil Awawdeh

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 18-08-2022 Hour: 01:53 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

’Israel’ carried out a raid on a target in another country during its aggression on Gaza, Hebrew media quoted the ’Israeli’ military chief as saying