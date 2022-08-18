- Home
Iran Urges West to Stop Denying Truth About “Israeli” Apartheid, Atrocities
By Staff, Agencies
Iran's Foreign Ministry has reiterated that “Israel” is an apartheid regime, urging Western states to defend Palestinians’ rights instead of denying realities about the regime’s crimes.
“In line with what has been stipulated in many official documents…and countless reports by human rights institutions, the Zionist regime is an apartheid regime, which is culpable for genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani tweeted on Thursday.
Numerous human rights organizations have condemned the “Israeli” regime for its practicing apartheid by systematically oppressing the Palestinians via military occupation and racist laws.
Back in March, the United States-based Harvard Law School recognized the occupying entity as an apartheid regime after investigating its crimes and roots of the conflict in Palestine, outlining the discriminatory laws and regulations that were practiced by the Tel Aviv regime in the occupied West Bank.
Also, earlier in the year, an independent United Nations human rights expert denounced the “Israeli” entity for practicing “apartheid” against Palestinians over the past decades, calling on the world body to devise a list of measures aimed at effectively holding the occupying regime to account for the crime.
In a report to the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Michael Lynk, the UN Special Rapporteur for the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, complained about “a deeply discriminatory dual legal and political system” that privileges 700,000 illegal “Israeli” settlers in occupied East al-Quds [Jerusalem] and the West Bank.
Kanani advised the Western governments to stop denying “objective facts” regarding the “Israeli” regime’s apartheid character and instead start backing the Palestinian nation’s human rights.
