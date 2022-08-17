- Home
Iran Ready for Swift Implementation of Prisoner Deal With US
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani announced the Islamic Republic’s readiness to immediately implement the agreement with the United States on the prisoners' issue.
In response to a question that journalists put forward regarding the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley’s statements, Kanaani said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly announced to the American side through different channels that it is ready to address the issue of prisoners independently of the nuclear negotiations.
Declaring his country’s readiness for the immediate implementation of the existing agreement with Washington on releasing prisoners, the spokesman stressed that Tehran is ready to implement the agreement on the release and immediately return innocent Iranians to their families who are imprisoned in the United States and have fallen victims to the American judicial system on the false charge of violating the oppressive and illegal sanctions imposed by the United States.
Kanaani went on to say that the US call for prisoners' release is just a show and Washington is not serious about the matter.
