Syria Denies Accusations on Kidnapping Any US Citizen Who Entered Its Controlled Territories

By Staff, SANA

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that the US administration, represented by the US President and Secretary of State, issued last week misleading and illogical statements on directing false accusations to the Syrian government of kidnapping or arresting American citizens, among them Austin Tice, the soldier at the US army.

The ministry said in a statement that the US government had admitted many years ago that Austin Tice and other Americans had entered the Syrian territories illegitimately.

The Syrian Arab Republic categorically denies the accusations on kidnapping, or hiding any American citizen who entered its territories or stayed in the areas under the sovereignty and authority of the Syrian government, the ministry said, renewing its complete commitment to the principles of the international law and the provisions of Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

Syria draws attention of US public opinion and officials to the fact that the government of their country has violated the provisions of Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the provisions of Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations when it turned blind eye and even encouraged dozens of the US citizens to travel to Syria and illegitimately enter its territories and without the permission of its government via illegitimate border crossings or infiltrating to areas controlled by armed terrorist groups, the ministry added.

Additionally, the ministry pointed out that Syria stresses that any dialogue or official communication with the US side will only be openly and based on respecting the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and without interfering in its internal affairs.