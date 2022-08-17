No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Tunisia Constitution Giving President Wider Powers Comes into Effect

Tunisia Constitution Giving President Wider Powers Comes into Effect
folder_openAfrica... access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Tunisia's new constitution has come into force after the country’s electoral commission approved the final results of last month’s referendum.

The 96% yes vote in the referendum was largely unchanged from the preliminary results announced in July. The turnout was, however, low with only 31 percent of the electorate taking part.

The new constitution expands President Kais Saied’s powers while reducing those of the parliament.

Opponents of the president say the new constitution will unravel the country’s democratic gains from the 2011 revolution by giving him nearly unchecked powers.

They are critical of the process by which the president wrote the constitution, calling it illegal and unilateral. They have also raised concerns over the legitimacy of the referendum after Saied replaced the board of the electoral commission.

Saied and his supporters, meanwhile, have said the political system has to change if Tunisia is to be saved from years of stagnation and political paralysis.

He assumed power last year, dismissing the country’s constitution so he can rule by decree. The 2014 constitution was the result of intense negotiations among political parties and civil society bodies.

Many experts deemed a "constitutional coup" Saied’s move to suspend the Tunisian parliament last summer.

Under the proposed new constitution, the government would answer to the president and not to parliament though the chamber could withdraw confidence from the government with a two-thirds majority.

Saied would also be allowed to present draft laws and have sole responsibility for proposing treaties and drafting state budgets.

tunisia KaisSaied

Comments

  1. Related News
Tunisia Constitution Giving President Wider Powers Comes into Effect

Tunisia Constitution Giving President Wider Powers Comes into Effect

10 hours ago
Tunisia: Saied’s Supporters Celebrate New Constitution

Tunisia: Saied’s Supporters Celebrate New Constitution

22 days ago
Tunisians Vote on New Constitution

Tunisians Vote on New Constitution

23 days ago
Tunisia’s President Pushes for New Constitution Giving Him Broad Powers

Tunisia’s President Pushes for New Constitution Giving Him Broad Powers

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 17-08-2022 Hour: 02:50 Beirut Timing

whatshot