IOF Soldier Killed in Friendly Fire Incident Near WB City

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

An “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] soldier was killed on Monday night in an apparent incident of friendly fire near the West Bank city of Tulkarem.

According to the IOF, a soldier operating in the seam zone area came under fire by another soldier for unclear reasons.

The soldier’s family was notified, the IOF said in a statement. An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.

The IOF initially reported the incident as a shooting operation, and according to Palestinian media, troops began to search for suspected gunmen in the Palestinian city.

But shortly thereafter, an “Israel” military official said the incident was likely friendly fire. Citing a preliminary investigation, the IOF said the incident was not a shooting operation by Palestinians.

The IOF soldier – who was not immediately named – was taken to a hospital and later died of his wounds.

According to the preliminary probe cited by the “Israeli” Kan broadcaster Monday, the soldier left a guardpost near the city for a short while, and when he returned, his comrade stationed there opened fire at him.

Earlier this year, two IOF officers from a commando unit were killed in a friendly fire accident at a base in the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank.

Israel Palestine iof westbank

