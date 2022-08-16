Hezbollah Sets Equation after Another against ’Israel’ in Lebanon, the Region

By Mohammad Youssef

The 14th of August 2006 observes the 16th anniversary of the divine victory that was achieved after the thirty-three-day war between the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon and the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces.

Every year, most of the Lebanese, along with many millions of Arabs, Muslims, and free people, celebrate the event all over the world.

Ever since this victory materialized, the ‘Israelis’ have been studying the impact of their shameful defeat. The strategic consequences that followed made a major shift and came to put the temporary ‘Israeli’ entity into a completely different situation at a very fragile and vulnerable time. On the contrary, the Islamic Resistance has become a remarkable major force in Lebanon and the region and one of the most important non-state players in the whole world.

The Islamic Resistance did not only achieve a victory but also presented itself as a role model that could be emulated in the region and the entire world.

More importantly, since its advent, Hezbollah has been able to make new equations against the ‘Israeli’ enemy. This new victory presented the party as a major force in Lebanon and the region that is capable of making the achievements at every remarkable event.

The July War victory by Hezbollah ushered in a new era as it has consolidated Hezbollah’s role and capability as one of the major strategic equation-makers in Lebanon and the Arab world against the ‘Israeli’ enemy.

The first equation Hezbollah achieved through the resistance was the equation of deterrence against the enemy hostilities and aggressions. This equation has been achieved since the mid-eighties.

The second equation was that of protection after the two wars in the nineties, namely the July 1993 War that the enemy called it “Operation Accountability,” and the April 1996 War, which the ‘Israelis’ called “Grapes of Wrath” war. Hezbollah succeeded in formulating a very protective deterrent equation which enabled the party to launch retaliatory attacks against the enemies in case of targeting the civilians.

The third equation the party achieved had been developed over the years starting by the day of liberation on the 25th of May 2000 until the year 2006. It was an equation that we might be able to call “balance of horror.”

The ‘Israelis’ feared attacking Lebanon or targeting the civilians for six years until 2006, the year that witnessed the thirty-three-day July war. This war was destined to end with a divine victory on Lebanon’s side.

Ever since, Hezbollah has been accumulating military power, technical efficiency, and unrivaled expertise about the ‘Israelis.’ For their part, the ‘Israelis’ have admitted that Hezbollah is not only a strategic threat for their entity, but also an existential one.

Nowadays and after all this time, and after the resistance has been able to live up to all the challenges, Hezbollah went into another complicated and more dangerous war against the takfiris in Syria and was able to win another divine victory against the takfiris in 2017 in what came to be known as the second liberation.