Iran to Present Its Conclusion on JCPOA Talks Monday Night
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian announced that Tehran will submit its final conclusion regarding the conditions on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal on Monday night.
In comments on Monday, Amir Abdollahian said Iran is going to send its final conclusion about the JCPOA talks to the European coordinator in written form at midnight tonight.
“The final phase of the talks is currently at its first stage,” he added, reiterating that “If the US observes Iran’s red lines and guarantees that Iran will fully enjoy its economic benefits, a deal will be achievable.”
Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA -- Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany -- started talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April last year. While the parties noted progress in multiple rounds of talks, the indecisiveness shown by Washington has prevented any significant breakthrough.
Last month, the negotiations were hosted in the Qatari capital of Doha in a different format, with Tehran and Washington holding indirect talks mediated by the European Union. Those talks also failed to produce any tangible result due to the excessive demands of the US.
