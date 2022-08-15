- Home
US Occupation Base Targeted with Drones
5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
News sources reported that the US occupation’s military base of al-Tanf, located along the Iraqi-Syrian border, was targeted by drones on Monday morning.
An Iraqi security source said that the operation was carried out by the Iraqi Resistance drone unit.
The source emphasized that the Iraqi Resistance targeted the US base in al-Tanf using several explosive-laden drones.
No further information has yet been published regarding the possible number of casualties and damages caused by the operation.
This is not the first time that this US occupation base has been targeted.
