No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Former ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Joins New Party to Contest November Poll

Former ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Joins New Party to Contest November Poll
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist occupation regime’s former military chief Gadi Eisenkot said on Sunday that he is joining a new party headed by War Minister Benny Gantz ahead of the entity’s general election slated for November.

According to recent media reports, Eisenkot, chief of staff from 2015 to 2019, was being courted by political parties including Prime Minister Yair Lapid's centrist Yesh Atid.

But on Sunday, he announced he will join forces with Gantz, himself a former army chief, and so-called Justice Minister Gideon Saar to form the new Centre-right "National Unity Party", or Hamahane Hamamlachti in Hebrew.

The election, set for November 1 after the Zionist parliament [Knesset] was dissolved on June 30, will be the occupation entity’s fifth in less than four years.

November's vote will in part be a contest between Lapid and former premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, the Tel Aviv regime remains mired in an unprecedented era of political gridlock, with early opinion polls indicating that November's election results may again be inconclusive.

Israel knesset BenjaminNetanyahu GadiEisenkot YairLapid IsraeliElections

Comments

  1. Related News
Former ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Joins New Party to Contest November Poll

Former ‘Israeli’ Military Chief Joins New Party to Contest November Poll

6 hours ago
‘Israel’s’ Next Security Challenge: Tapping Karish Gas Field on September 1st Under Hezbollah’s ‘Threat’

‘Israel’s’ Next Security Challenge: Tapping Karish Gas Field on September 1st Under Hezbollah’s ‘Threat’

3 days ago
Netanyahu Files Motion to Dismiss Bribery, Fraud Charges

Netanyahu Files Motion to Dismiss Bribery, Fraud Charges

3 days ago
Gantz Says ‘Future Preemptive Strikes May Be Necessary’

Gantz Says ‘Future Preemptive Strikes May Be Necessary’

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 15-08-2022 Hour: 02:12 Beirut Timing

whatshot