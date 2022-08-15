New Zealand To Send Another 120 Military Staff for Training Ukrainian Troops

By Staff, Agencies

New Zealander Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Defense Minister Peeni Henare, and Chief of Defense Force Air Marshal Kevin Short announced yet another move towards Ukraine after their weekly Cabinet meeting.

They said their country is deploying two teams to train Ukrainian infantry with core skills for frontline combat including weapon handling, combat first aid, operational law and more. It would contribute to the UK's efforts to train 10,000 Ukrainian troops.

Ardern said soldier training was now one of the highest priorities for Ukraine.

Henare said the training would be done only at four locations in the UK, with New Zealand personnel not entering Ukraine.

The decision brings the total number of NZDF personnel deployed to support Ukraine in the war to 224, a comparable amount to partner nations like Denmark [130] and Sweden [120], Ardern said.

The decisions around New Zealand's contribution to the Ukraine war effort were weighted towards what it needed and requested, what was able to be supported by other partners in the region, and New Zealand's strengths, she said.

Henare said there was an initial request for New Zealand to send LAVs [Light Armored Vehicles], but he said it was inefficient and ineffective to send these vehicles - they have no spare parts, and the vehicles would require training.

In a statement, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the deployment would support New Zealand's strategic interests and was a demonstration of the country's independent foreign policy.