Syria Defenses Confront Hostile ‘Israeli’ Targets, Three Soldiers Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian military announced that three soldiers were martyred as the Arab country’s air defenses confronted hostile ‘Israeli’ targets over the city of Tartus and the nearby mountain range of Qalamoun.

The Syrian military reported the development on Sunday, saying three other soldiers had also been wounded during the attacks.

The Zionist missiles had targeted the southern part of Tartus, on the western coastline of Syria.

The network’s reporter said three explosions had rung out across Tartus’ skies, adding that ambulances and relief workers had been dispatched to the area.

A military source told state-run SANA news agency that “Our air defense confronted the aggression, downed some of the missiles.”

Lebanese media outlets said the attack had been carried out by ‘Israeli’ warplanes from the Lebanese airspace. The Zionist regime’s Channel 12 confirmed that the attack had been carried out by the regime’s assault aircraft.

Syria and the Zionist occupation regime are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-to-present occupation of Syria’s Golan Heights.

The Tel Aviv regime maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as one of its launchpads for attacks against the Syrian soil.

The regime's attacks on Syria started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011, when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.