Sayyed Nasrallah: The Hand That Will Extend to Any of Lebanon’s Wealth Will Be Cut Off

Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah issued a stern warning to those plotting to loot Lebanon’s natural resources and wealth.

His Eminence issued the warning during his speech after the annual Ashura march on Tuesday, saying: “The hand that will extend to any of its wealth will be cut off, just like the hand that has overran our land, blood, people, villages and cities.”

