‘Israel’s’ Next Security Challenge: Tapping Karish Gas Field on September 1st Under Hezbollah’s ‘Threat’

By DEBKAfile

The challenge facing the Tel Aviv regime from Lebanon is a lot more serious than stopping Palestinian Islamic Jihad rockets from Gaza, ‘Israeli’ military intelligence website DEBKAfile sounded the alarm.

According to the website, Zionist Prime Minister Yair Lapid and War Minister Benny Gantz are bracing for pumping to start on September 1 at the new Karish offshore gas field, after Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah threatened “to cut off the arm” that “steals Lebanon’s wealth.”

Amid Hezbollah’s serious warnings, it is now up to Lapid to decide whether to go ahead and pump gas from the new Karish gas field on schedule without a deal.

On Monday, Sayyed Nasrallah made his intentions clear. “We have heard several threats against Lebanon in recent days,” he said, advising those voices “not to underestimate the Lebanese people because any attack on someone in Lebanon will not go unpunished and we won’t let it slide.”

Hezbollah’s armaments represent a force to be reckoned with – far more than the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, according to the website. In comparison with the thousand rockets that the Palestinian resistance launched in three days, DEBKAfile refers to Hezbollah’s armory as far superior, larger and precise.

[Sayyed] Nasrallah, choosing his words, is not threatening all-out war but operations to disable the Karish rig. But he has the capability to launch those missiles against all of the ‘Israeli’-occupied offshore platforms, using armed drones or naval commandos carried by mini submarines.