Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Talc-based Baby Powder In 2023

By Staff, Agencies

Johnson & Johnson [J&J] said it will stop selling its talc-based baby powder globally in 2023, more than two years after it ended sales in the United States and Canada of a product that drew thousands of consumer safety lawsuits.

“As part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to transition to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that cornstarch-based baby powder was already sold in countries worldwide.

In 2020, J&J announced it would stop selling its talc Baby Powder in the two North American countries because demand had fallen in the wake of what it called “misinformation” about the product’s safety amid a barrage of legal challenges.

The company faces thousands of lawsuits claiming its talc products caused cancer due to contamination with asbestos, a known carcinogen.

J&J denies the allegations, saying decades of scientific testing and regulatory approvals have shown its talc to be safe and asbestos-free. On Thursday, it reiterated the statement as it announced the discontinuation of the product.