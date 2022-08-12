- Home
Palestinian Girl Succumbs to Wounds Sustained in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Gaza
By Staff, Agencies
A Palestinian girl seriously injured in the latest Zionist aggression has succumbed to the wounds she sustained during recent ‘Israeli’ strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip.
10-year-old Layan al-Shaer was critically injured after ‘Israeli’ missiles hit a residential neighborhood in the city of Beit Hanoun last Friday.
She was transferred to al-Maqased hospital in occupied al-Quds on Tuesday and was in a critical condition. The girl died in the hospital on Thursday.
Her martyrdom brings to 48 the number of Gazans martyred during the three-day ‘Israeli’ onslaught on the besieged territory. Four women and 17 children are among the dead while some 360 people were wounded.
On Friday, the Zionist regime carried out a new massacre in Gaza, killing dozens of people, including Taysir al-Jaabari, a senior commander of the Palestinian resistance movement Islamic Jihad, and six children.
The ‘Israeli’ airstrikes prompted the al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad’s military wing, to respond by firing hundreds of rockets toward the occupied territories, pushing the regime forces on the back foot.
The strong retaliation, as was pledged by the resistance group, forced Tel Aviv to demand a ceasefire in order to prevent maximum damage. The Egyptian-mediated truce took effect late Sunday.
