Sayyed Nasrallah: Let No One Try Us, Let No One Test Us, Let No One Threaten Us!

Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned the Americans and the “Israelis” that Lebanon and the Lebanese “can no longer tolerate the looting of their wealth”.

His Eminence issued the warning during his speech after the annual Ashura march on Tuesday.

With English and French subtitles

 

