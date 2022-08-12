- Home
Gunman Shot Dead After Trying To ’Breach’ Ohio FBI Office
By Staff, Agencies
An armed man clad in body armor was killed after he tried to "breach" an FBI building in Ohio, officials said.
The suspect fled the scene in Cincinnati and was shot by police after an hours-long standoff in a rural area.
Law enforcement officials told US media they are examining whether the man - whom outlets named as Ricky Shiffer, 42 - had any ties to far-right groups.
The head of the FBI said violence and threats against the agency "should be deeply concerning to all Americans."
Police have not formally identified the suspect killed in Ohio on Thursday, and did not comment on his motive during news briefings.
Unnamed law enforcement officials told US media the suspect may have been present at the Capitol building in Washington on the day of last year's riot by Trump supporters, although he was not charged with any crimes in connection to the disorder.
The Ohio incident comes as US officials warn of increased threats against law enforcement after the FBI executed a search warrant on Monday at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
