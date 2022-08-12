Imam Khamenei Praises Islamic Jihad For ’Rubbing ‘Israeli’ Nose to The Ground’, Renews Support

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has hailed the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement for its spirited steadfastness and resilience during the recent three-day-long ‘Israeli military onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, stating that the group proved that any segment of the resistance front can rub the Tel Aviv regime’s nose to the ground.

Imam Khamenei, in a Thursday letter addressed to Secretary General of the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad resistance movement Ziad al-Nakhala, said the heroic and courageous perseverance of the group elevated its status among other Palestinian resistance factions, thwarted the plots of the usurping Tel Aviv regime and took the Zionists down a peg.

His Eminence also underlined the need for maintaining unity among all Palestinian groups.

“The usurping enemy is getting weaker, at the same time that the Palestinian resistance front is getting stronger,” Imam Khamenei pointed out.

Earlier this week, Nakhala had written to Imam Khamenei about the presence of Palestinian fighters throughout the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank in a united front against the ‘Israeli’ aggression.

In his letter, the Islamic Jihad chief had stated that Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip vigorously withstood the latest ‘Israeli’ aggression on the besieged enclave.

“We dubbed the recent bout of violence [Unity of the battlefields] to emphasize the unity of our nation against the enemy, which is trying to wreck it through all available means and conspiracies,” Nakhala wrote.

“I received your solemn and auspicious letter. May God give you noble reward and bring the final victory of the proud and oppressed Palestinian nation near,” Imam Khamenei responded.

“The recent incident doubled the honors of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement and elevated the position of the Islamic Jihad in the glorious resistance movement of the Palestinian nation.

“With your brave resistance, you neutralized the deceitful policy of the usurping regime. You proved that each part of the resistance bloc alone can rub the enemy's nose to the ground,” said.

Imam Khamenei also praised Islamic Jihad for uniting anti-‘Israeli’ resistance in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip.

“By linking the struggle in Gaza with the West Bank and other resistance forces with their support for the jihad movement, you were able to display the integrity of the Palestinian nation's jihad against the evil and deceitful enemy.

Imam Khamenei said all the efforts of the Palestinian groups throughout Palestine should go towards maintaining this unity.

“The usurper enemy is getting weaker and the Palestinian resistance is getting stronger, and there is no power but from God,” His Eminence said, reiterating that “by God's will, we are still with you” and Iran’s vows in support of the resistance is intact.