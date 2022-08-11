Over 10k Cases of Monkeypox Reported in US

By Staff, Agencies

The number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States surpassed 10,000, reaching 10,392 cases on Wednesday, according to the most recent statistics provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC].

The CDC's dashboard showed that 1,391 confirmed monkeypox cases were reported on Wednesday, the first time that CDC reported over 1,000 monkeypox infections in one day since the first was reported on May 17.

The confirmed cases in the country still account for almost 30 percent of the global count -- 31,800 so far, even though the country's population is just under 5 percent of the world population, Xinhua reported.

The Biden administration last Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, more than a week after the World Health Organization qualified the outbreak as a global emergency.

According to critics, the US authorities had acted too slow and were not meeting the demand for vaccines as the number of cases continued to grow.

California State Senator Scott Wiener said the federal government could have kept up its stockpile of the Jynneos vaccine, a smallpox vaccine that's proven to be effective for monkeypox.