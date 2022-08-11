Iran Navy Aims to Boost Interaction with Independent, Advancing States

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said the country’s naval forces seek to establish and boost interactions with the navies of the independent countries that are treading the path of progress despite being subjected to oppression.

“Countries that are moving on the path of progress and prosperity have a common enemy. They can be effective in each other’s development in various fields by standing alongside each other, especially in the security sector,” Irani said in a meeting with Bangladeshi Ambassador to Tehran Gousal Azam Sarker on Thursday.

The commander highlighted the guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei in that regard, saying one of the goals being pursued by the Iranian Navy is “engaging in more interactions with the navies of the countries that have been subjected to oppression but are very well moving on the path to progress.”

He added that military cooperation between Iran and Bangladesh can prepare the ground for the expansion of relations in different fields.

“Interactions and exchanges of common experience, particularly in the field of education, will lead to the development of the two countries’ naval forces,” Irani said.

The Bangladeshi diplomat, for his part, pointed to his country’s historical and deep relations with Iran and said Dhaka plans to strengthen cooperation with Tehran in various fields, particularly in the maritime economy.