Iran Not Accept Any Change in the Region’s Political Geography - Raisi

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said his country does not accept any changes in the political geography of the region and is ready to use all its capacities to establish peace and stability in the Caucasus region and its growth and development.

Raisi made the remarks in a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on Wednesday evening.

Describing the relations between the two countries as historical and deep, Raisi emphasized the necessity of planning to increase the level of sustainable economic cooperation between Tehran and Yerevan.

Referring to the recent conflicts in the Caucasus, the Iranian president stressed that the adherence of the signatories of the tripartite ceasefire declaration to its provisions and solving the remaining issues through dialogue and diplomatic solutions is the best way to create peace and security in the Caucasus region.

Pashinian, for his part, provided Raisi with a detailed report on the recent conflicts between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

He also expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Tehran and Yerevan and emphasized his country's readiness to facilitate the transit of goods between the two countries and increase cooperation in the infrastructure fields, including road and energy.