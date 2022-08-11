Lebanese Energy Minister Ready to Visit Iran for Oil Imports Negotiations

By Staff

Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayyad announced on Wednesday evening that he is ready to visit Iran with the aim of holding negotiations there over importing fuel to his country.

The announcement was made after reported Lebanese-Iranian consultations in the same respect.

“I am waiting the positive response from PM-designate Najib Mikati,” Fayyad said, explaining that he has packed his bag for the Tehran visit, but is just waiting for Mikati’s approval of the Iranian fuel donation.

Meanwhile, al-Manar TV cited sources as saying that the Lebanese PM had preliminary accepted importing fuel from Iran, and is in the process of deciding on the specifications of the type of fuel the country needs.

An earlier report by al-Akhbar Newspaper mentioned that during the latest meeting between Mikati and the Islamic Republic’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, the issue has been discussed during which the PM informed the Iranian envoy about the kind of fuel the country uses. For his part, Amani coordinated with the Lebanese side the issue of Lebanese officials’ visit to Tehran to tackle this crisis.

Hadn’t the crisis been addressed, Lebanon is about to plunge into total darkness by the end of August due to fuel shortage and US-led sanctions.