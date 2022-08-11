Syrian Army Kill Daesh’s Military Leader in Daraa Countryside

By Staff

A Syrian security source uncovered that the security apparatuses have carried out a qualitative operation during which the military leader of the Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist group in the country’s south, named Abu Salem al-Iraqi.

The source further noted that the terrorist was killed in the town of Adwan, in Daraa’s western countryside, after being encircled and injured. He then blew himself up in an explosive belt.

In the same context, another army unity carried out a second operation against a terrorist group, of different nationalities, that tried to infiltrate from al-Nayrab region into Joubas village in Idlib’s eastern countryside.

A field source told SANA that an army unit confronted the terrorist group that was composed of 25 members, killing and injuring the majority of them.