No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Syrian Army Kill Daesh’s Military Leader in Daraa Countryside

Syrian Army Kill Daesh’s Military Leader in Daraa Countryside
folder_openSyria access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

A Syrian security source uncovered that the security apparatuses have carried out a qualitative operation during which the military leader of the Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist group in the country’s south, named Abu Salem al-Iraqi.

The source further noted that the terrorist was killed in the town of Adwan, in Daraa’s western countryside, after being encircled and injured. He then blew himself up in an explosive belt. 

In the same context, another army unity carried out a second operation against a terrorist group, of different nationalities, that tried to infiltrate from al-Nayrab region into Joubas village in Idlib’s eastern countryside.

A field source told SANA that an army unit confronted the terrorist group that was composed of 25 members, killing and injuring the majority of them.

Syria syrian army daraa idlib daesh

Comments

  1. Related News
Syrian Army Kill Daesh’s Military Leader in Daraa Countryside

Syrian Army Kill Daesh’s Military Leader in Daraa Countryside

6 hours ago
Civilian Killed, Several Wounded by Turkish Strikes in Northeastern Syria

Civilian Killed, Several Wounded by Turkish Strikes in Northeastern Syria

one day ago
Several Explosions Rock US Occupation Base in Syria

Several Explosions Rock US Occupation Base in Syria

15 days ago
Syrian Army Prepared to Confront Any Possible Turkish Aggression

Syrian Army Prepared to Confront Any Possible Turkish Aggression

15 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 11-08-2022 Hour: 02:59 Beirut Timing

whatshot