Iran FM Calls on US to Accept Islamic Republic’s Legitimate Demands

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has called on the United States to provide the ground for the final text of an agreement in Vienna talks by accepting the "legitimate demands" of the Islamic Republic.

"We have conveyed our message to America through the Europeans. We hope that the American side, with a realistic and pragmatic view and acceptance of the legitimate demands of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will provide the ground for an agreement on the final text," he told his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavosoglu on phone late Wednesday.

The negotiations between Iran and the Europeans plus Russia and China to revive the 2015 nuclear deal through removing US sanctions on Tehran have dragged on since April 2021. While the Biden administration has claimed to be ready to return to compliance with the deal which its predecessor abandoned in 2018, it has taken no practical measures to undo Washington's past wrongs.

On Monday, an Iranian foreign ministry official dismissed US media reports that a text for restoring the deal with Iran had been completed and that negotiations in Vienna were finished.

Iranian officials have said they had already conveyed an initial response to the draft and would come back with additional views at a later point.

The Nournews website, which is affiliated to the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, said the Islamic Republic has clearly announced from the beginning that it will not sign a text until it is sure of an agreement on all the discussed issues that will fully secure the interests of the Iranian nation.

Foreign Minister Cavosoglu "expressed hope that the current negotiations will soon come to a conclusion in order to secure the rights of the Iranian nation and the common interests of all parties," Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

In a phone call on Monday, Amir Abdollahian told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Iran “expected that all sides show determination and seriousness to reach the final text of the agreement.”

The Iranian foreign minister, in his talks with Cavosoglu, also "strongly condemned the brutal attack of the Zionist regime on Gaza, the assassination of resistance commanders and the martyrdom of a group of defenseless Palestinian people, especially the killing of innocent children".

Cavosoglu also emphasized the unjustifiability and inhumanity of the killing of civilians, especially children by Israel.

The two top diplomats touched on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Tehran last month with a high-ranking delegation, assessing it as positive. They also exchanged views on how to follow up on the agreements and achievements of the 7th meeting of the Iran-Turkey Supreme Cooperation Council.

Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian cited President Ebrahimi Raisi's order to diligently pursue the agreements reached during President Erdogan's visit to Tehran, saying it is necessary to increase communication between the ministries and institutions of the two countries in order to realize the planned targets in line with the interests of the two nations.