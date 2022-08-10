No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

In Photos: Ashura Observed Across Kashmir

folder_openGallery-Reader access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Photo Credit: Shafqat Khursheed

Shia mourners in Kashmir observed Ashura, the 10th of Muharram on Tuesday.

This day is observed as a symbol of mourning, recalling the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein bin Ali [AS] in the battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram.

Ashura ImamHussein india kashmir

Comments

  1. Related News
In Photos: Ashura Observed Across Kashmir

In Photos: Ashura Observed Across Kashmir

10 hours ago
Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]

Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Photos]

3 months ago
Hezbollah Turns Threats into Opportunities, Converts Its Missiles into Precision Ones

Hezbollah Turns Threats into Opportunities, Converts Its Missiles into Precision Ones

5 months ago
Gaza in Pics: The World Remains Silent

Gaza in Pics: The World Remains Silent

one year ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 10-08-2022 Hour: 02:33 Beirut Timing

whatshot