- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
In Photos: Ashura Observed Across Kashmir
folder_openGallery-Reader access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Photo Credit: Shafqat Khursheed
Shia mourners in Kashmir observed Ashura, the 10th of Muharram on Tuesday.
This day is observed as a symbol of mourning, recalling the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein bin Ali [AS] in the battle of Karbala on the 10th of Muharram.
Comments
- Related News