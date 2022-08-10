- Home
The Letter of the Islamic Resistance Mujahideen to Sayyed Nasrallah
By Al-Ahed News
The poster below depicts excerpts from the Letter sent by Hezbollah mujahideen to their Leader His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in which they affirmed their readiness to confront and destroy the 'Israeli' occupation entity.
