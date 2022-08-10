Armed Forces Assisting Iran’s Industries - Top General

By Staff, Agencies

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri highlighted the major advances in the military industries of Iran, underlining that the country’s armed forces have contributed to the development of other industries and satisfied demands in infrastructural sectors.

In comments after visiting the exhibition of “The Defense Ministry’s Capabilities in Production and Knowledge-based Economy,” held in Tehran on Wednesday, Major General Baqeri hailed local military industries as pioneers of industrial progress at the cutting edge of technology.

He said military industries, due to their multilateral security nature, have made multilayered advances in the biological, medical and nuclear fields, land, sea and air transportation, chemical and engineering sectors, as well as cyber and electronic industries.

“The armed forces are committed to supporting the needs of the country’s strategic and infrastructural sectors by observing all technical requirements and industrial standards, with the minimum price and proportional to the needs of various sectors,” Baqeri stated.

He also underlined the close cooperation between the Defense Ministry and other industries, such as the automotive, petrochemical and oil industries, noting that such interaction and collaboration should result in constant progress.

During a visit to the exhibition on August 2, Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said his ministry is collaborating with over 5,000 domestic knowledge-based companies.

With respect to the ministry’s efforts to “create power and boost the industrial and defense capabilities of Iran,” the minister said the spillover of non-military products will be utilized to raise the level of industries in the country.