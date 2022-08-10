Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian naval forces saved a trade vessel from a pirate attack in the Red Sea.

Iran’s Deputy Navy Commander Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini said on Wednesday that one of the country’s merchant ships in the Red Sea made a mayday call after coming under attack from pirates on Tuesday.

He said the Iranian naval flotilla, with Jamaran destroyer acting as its lead ship, was immediately dispatched to the zone and acted against the assailants.

The Navy flotilla, tasked with escorting the trade vessels in the Red Sea, forced the attackers to flee after a heavy exchange of fire, he noted.

In line with international efforts against piracy, the Iranian Navy has been conducting patrols in the Gulf of Aden since November 2008, safeguarding merchant containers and oil tankers owned or leased by Iran or other countries.