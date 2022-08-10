No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea

Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea
folder_openIran access_time 12 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian naval forces saved a trade vessel from a pirate attack in the Red Sea.

Iran’s Deputy Navy Commander Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini said on Wednesday that one of the country’s merchant ships in the Red Sea made a mayday call after coming under attack from pirates on Tuesday.

He said the Iranian naval flotilla, with Jamaran destroyer acting as its lead ship, was immediately dispatched to the zone and acted against the assailants.

The Navy flotilla, tasked with escorting the trade vessels in the Red Sea, forced the attackers to flee after a heavy exchange of fire, he noted.

In line with international efforts against piracy, the Iranian Navy has been conducting patrols in the Gulf of Aden since November 2008, safeguarding merchant containers and oil tankers owned or leased by Iran or other countries.

Iran iranian navy RedSea

Comments

  1. Related News
Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea

Iranian Navy Shoos Away Pirates in Red Sea

12 hours ago
FM Spox: Iran Making Scientific Progress despite Sanctions

FM Spox: Iran Making Scientific Progress despite Sanctions

13 hours ago
IRG Second-in-command Vows Constant Support to Palestine

IRG Second-in-command Vows Constant Support to Palestine

14 hours ago
Iranian Negotiating Team’s Advisor: Concessions Made to Iran in Vienna Irk West & Saudi-owned Media

Iranian Negotiating Team’s Advisor: Concessions Made to Iran in Vienna Irk West & Saudi-owned Media

15 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 10-08-2022 Hour: 02:33 Beirut Timing

whatshot