FM Spox: Iran Making Scientific Progress despite Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry hailed the launch of a homegrown satellite into space, saying the country will continue to make scientific and technological progress despite all sanctions and pressures.

In a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday, Nasser Kanaani pointed to the launch of Iranian satellite "Khayyam" into orbit, saying, “The launch of the Khayyam satellite into space is the Iranian scientists’ latest aerospace achievement, which serves peaceful purposes, and is yet another shining page in the history of Islamic Iran’s scientific honors.”

“The brilliant path of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s scientific and technological advancements continues forward, despite the enemies’ sanctions and maximum pressure,” he added.

The Iranian remote sensing satellite was sent into orbit by a Russian Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Tuesday morning.

Iran’s Minister of Communication and Information Technology Eesa Zarepoor described the launch of the satellite as the “beginning of strategic cooperation between Iran and Russia in the space industry.”

He said a major stride has been made by the launch of Khayyam, which would collect the space data that Iran needs. “The high-resolution images [taken by Khayyam] could be used to improve the space applications in the country in the environmental and agricultural sectors.”