IRG Second-in-command Vows Constant Support to Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi pledged that the IRG will continue to give Palestinians a helping hand uninterruptedly.

Rear Admiral Fadavi made the remarks in an address to a demonstration held in Tehran on Tuesday to express support for the Palestinians and denounce the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime’s latest military strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The general pointed to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei’s emphasis on supporting Palestine and the assistance that late Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani provided for Palestinians, saying, “This process is permanent. The Islamic Revolution [Guard] will steadily support them [the Palestinians], and this is our duty.”

He also stated that the “Zionist regime’s evils” took a stupid measure by attacking Gaza and once again suffered a defeat.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad declared a truce after three days of ‘Israeli’ bombardment in Gaza killed at least 44 Palestinians, including 15 children.

‘Israel’ on Friday launched its heavy bombardment of Gaza, flattening buildings and striking refugee camps across the territory. The ‘Israeli’ military said it has been targeting members of the Islamic Jihad, including the group’s senior commanders, but according to Palestinian officials, almost half of the 44 people who died have been civilians.

At least 350 Palestinian civilians were also wounded.

Islamic Jihad responded by firing hundreds of rockets into the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories. The Zionist regime’s emergency services said three settlers were wounded by shrapnel, while 31 others were lightly hurt.

The fighting was the worst in Gaza since an 11-day war last year that left at least 250 people martyred in the impoverished coastal enclave and about 13 Zionist settlers in the occupied territories.