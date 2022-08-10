Political Segment of Sayyed Nasrallah’s Speech on the 10th Night of Ashura Commemorations

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Excerpts from Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s speech on the eve of the tenth day of Muharram [Ashura] | 7-8-2022

Our forecast yesterday was accurate – in the end, neither the international circumstances nor the regional circumstances, nor even the circumstances surrounding the “Israeli” enemy who initiated this aggression and this crime will allow this battle to continue. Many will intervene to end this battle and this round of fighting.

Indeed, this afternoon, we have been following up on the situation through communications [with the Palastinains]. The data shows that things were moving. Also, the media highlighted this issue. We understand that our brothers in the leadership of the Islamic Jihad Movement announced that the cease-fire will take effect at 11:30 tonight.

Throughout the day, the “Israelis” were clear. They started saying that the operation must stop and there is no longer a need for us to continue. In the end, this is how much it was able to endure, i.e., the settlements that are located in the Gaza envelope as well as those towards Ashkelon and Tel Aviv. This is one of the weaknesses of the enemy which the resistance identified in recent decades. We must always focus on these weaknesses. Forget about the “Israelis” chest beating. In the end, there are facts and this society is not qualified to begin with.

From here, it is supposed to end according to what was announced and according to ongoing efforts. In any case, the brothers wrote that our dear brother and leader Abu Tariq Nakhalah will speak shortly. Therefore, I do not want to pre-empt matters.

Let us listen to the Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement and the results will become clear – the field results and the political results. It will also be clear whether there are any agreements, commitments, or promises behind the scenes that may appear now or later. In any case, they are first to talk about this battle and its details because they were its leaders, and fighters.

But faced with this round of fighting, I wrote the following that I wanted to mention:

The first thing is the courage of the Palestinian response. As we said yesterday, had the criminal assassination of the leader and his brothers been left unanswered, it would have certainly opened Gaza to the killing of leaders and mujahideen.

So, this response was certainly a brave, appropriate, correct, and sound response, regardless of all the other circumstances, because it confirms deterrence to this enemy. Without this method, its policy is the policy of oppression.

We must commend the courage, presence, and steadfastness of the mujahideen from the various resistance factions in the Gaza Strip, especially the mujahideen of the Islamic Jihad Movement.

We must commend the steadfastness of the people of Gaza, who constituted a very strong moral, popular, and political incubator in this round as well.

We must commend all those who expressed a position on the side of this resistance. In any case, this is one round among many that can be added to the previous rounds. This is not the end of the conflict and not the end of the battle with this enemy.

This is a new model and a new addition to the epics of steadfastness and resistance in the face of this formidable enemy, which is proud that it possesses the most powerful air force and threatens to destroy cities and wipe out peoples.

With the will to stand firm and steadfast in confrontations, the resistance in Palestine and in Lebanon as well as the resistance everywhere can defend their people, existence, and dignity as well as the dignity of their people.

They can also establish strong and capable deterrence equations and rules, as well as impose conditions on this enemy because the other options are defeat, surrender, retreat, and weakness.

In the face of this greedy, treacherous, savage enemy, whose ambitions have no limits, when you retreat it will advance. But when you face it, it retreats. We must learn this from this round and from all the rounds and all the experiences of the resistance.

May God have mercy on the martyrs in Gaza, including the mujahideen, fighters, civilians, young and old, men and women. I ask God Almighty to accept them among the martyrs and to grant a speedy recovery for the wounded and heal their wounds. They must know that all of this is in the eyes of God Almighty, who will honor them in this world and in the hereafter, God willing.