Iran Hails Palestinian Resistance’s Great Achievement Against ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian lauded the Palestinian resistance’s “great achievement” in standing up to the massive Zionist assaults and forcing the regime into agreeing to a truce.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a Monday phone call with the Head of Hamas resistance movement’s politburo Ismail Haniya, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Major flare-ups in the occupied territories led to an ‘Israeli’ incursion into the besieged Gaza Strip on Friday with the regime hitting what it claimed to be a series of military targets in Gaza.

The Islamic Jihad movement also responded by launching hundreds of rockets toward the occupied territories, sending the Zionist occupiers in southern occupied territories including Tel Aviv into shelters.

A Cairo-brokered truce between the Tel Aviv occupation regime and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza went into effect at 11:30 pm local time on Sunday, as the movement said it “reserves the right to respond to any Zionist aggression.”

“That once again the resistance was able to withstand the Zionist regime’s full-scale military assault and forced them into agreeing to a truce and complying with the resistance’s conditions is a great achievement,” Amir Abdollahian said.

He further explained that what matters is the fact that only a division of the resistance confronted the enemy which reveals the Zionist regime’s weakness and frailty more than ever.

The senior diplomat lauded Haniya’s stance in keeping resistance groups unanimous and described it as a “great success” for the Axis of Resistance.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement after the three-day ‘Israeli’ aggression that at least 44, including 15 children, have been martyred and more than 350 civilians wounded.

Two commanders of the Islamic Jihad movement were also assassinated during the Zionist offensive.

Killing women and children demonstrates how desperate and weak the Zionist regime is, Amir Abdollahian lamented.

Haniya, for his part, appreciated Iran’s support for Palestine, saying that ‘Israel’ had planned to force its will on the Palestinians and the resistance in the Gaza Strip but was confronted with the “Palestinian nation’s victorious resistance.”

“The resistance front’s recent victory has opened a new chapter in the Palestinian resistance confrontation with the Zionist regime,” he stated, adding “we will continue the fight to achieve total victory.”

The recent ‘Israeli’ attacks against Gaza mark one of the most serious escalations between the Tel Aviv occupation regime and Palestinian resistance groups since the 11-day war, dubbed Operation al-Quds Sword, in May 2021. That war left at least 250 martyrs in Gaza, among which were 66 children.