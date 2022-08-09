Polish PM Has No Time for Boris Johnson

By Staff, Agencies

Bloomberg revealed that “The office of outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled a trip to Warsaw after being informed by their Polish counterparts that Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki would not have time to meet the visiting leader.”

Downing Street had been telling the media that the visit was in the pipeline until last week. According to Bloomberg, London and Warsaw discussed several possible dates for the event, including August 8, but the plan ultimately fell through.

Johnson wants to hold a series of phone calls and in-person meetings with world leaders before leaving office next month, the report said. US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are on the list of his valedictory contacts, though both have yet to speak to the British politician, according to the outlet.

The British prime minister announced his resignation as leader of the Conservative Party in early July following a series of scandals. Former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Minister Liz Truss are running to replace him at the helm of the party and as the head of the British government next month.

The apparent snub from Poland comes despite Johnson’s record of being one of the most vocal supporters of Ukraine against Russia, which he considers a key part of his political legacy. Morawiecki is likewise a strong critic of Moscow.

Both nations have showered Kiev with military aid and messages of encouragement for continued fighting.