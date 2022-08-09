No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Iran Launches Khayyam Satellite into Orbit
By Staff, Agencies

Marking strategic aerospace cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, Iranian “Khayyam” satellite has been launched into orbit from the Moscow-operated Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Khayyam satellite was sent into orbit on Tuesday by Soyuz-2.1b rocket, equipped with a Fregat upper stage, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in neighboring Kazakhstan.

Imagery from Khayyam will be used to monitor Iran’s borders and improve the country’s capabilities in management and planning in the fields of agriculture, natural resources, environment, mining, and natural disasters.

Iran has taken giant strides in the field of science of technology in recent years, despite crippling US sanctions, which is evident from its satellite launches.

Earlier this year, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Aerospace Force launched its second homegrown satellite into a low Earth orbit [LEO], nearly two years after the launch of its first military satellite.

The IRGC successfully put Nour-2 into orbit on March 8. The homegrown satellite was launched with a three-stage satellite carrier, dubbed Qased [Messenger], from a launchpad in Dasht-e Kavir, a large desert in central Iran.

